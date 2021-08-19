Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard crews return after support in Haiti following 7.2 earthquake

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Paige Hause 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    Coast Guard air crews return to Air Station Clearwater after providing critical support for Haitian citizens and the Haitian government August 19, 2021. Air crews from Clearwater will be sent to Haiti to replace members previously deployed to continue rescue operations. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Paige Hause)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2021
    Date Posted: 08.19.2021 23:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 810632
    VIRIN: 210819-G-VE919-2001
    Filename: DOD_108523712
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    This work, Coast Guard crews return after support in Haiti following 7.2 earthquake, by PO2 Paige Hause, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    search and rescue
    humanitarian relief
    Air Station Clearwater
    Haiti
    C130

