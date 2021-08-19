Coast Guard air crews return to Air Station Clearwater after providing critical support for Haitian citizens and the Haitian government August 19, 2021. Air crews from Clearwater will be sent to Haiti to replace members previously deployed to continue rescue operations. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Paige Hause)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2021 23:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|810632
|VIRIN:
|210819-G-VE919-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108523712
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast Guard crews return after support in Haiti following 7.2 earthquake, by PO2 Paige Hause, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT