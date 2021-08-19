Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HI, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus 

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division setup the brigade Tactical Operations Center (TOC) during Exercise Bronco Rumble at Kahuku Training Area, Hawaii on Aug. 19, 2021. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2021
    Date Posted: 08.19.2021 23:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 810630
    VIRIN: 210819-A-AK380-417
    Filename: DOD_108523710
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: HI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brigade TOC Setup, by SSG Alan Brutus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    TOC
    Setup
    Hawaii
    Brigade TOC

