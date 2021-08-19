Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fishing vessel Lady Cyprus medevac

    SITKA, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexandria Preston 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    The Coast Guard medevaced a 68-year-old man from the fishing vessel Beaufort Sea in West Crawfish Inlet, approximately 16 nautical miles south of Sitka, Alaska, with assistance from good Samaritans, August 19, 2021.

    The good Samaritan fishing vessel Minke crew provided communications between the Coast Guard and the fishing vessel Lady Cyprus crew due to limited radio capabilities.

    The man was transferred from the Lady Cyprus to the larger deck of the good Samaritan fishing vessel Beaufort Sea where there was easier access for the Coast Guard rescue swimmer to conduct the hoist. - U.S. Coast Guard video by Coast Guard Air Station Sitka.

    Date Taken: 08.19.2021
    Date Posted: 08.20.2021 01:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 810623
    VIRIN: 210819-G-QU445-274
    Filename: DOD_108523650
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: SITKA, AK, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Coast Guard Air Station Sitka

