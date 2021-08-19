Fishing vessel Lady Cyprus medevac

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Coast Guard medevaced a 68-year-old man from the fishing vessel Beaufort Sea in West Crawfish Inlet, approximately 16 nautical miles south of Sitka, Alaska, with assistance from good Samaritans, August 19, 2021.



The good Samaritan fishing vessel Minke crew provided communications between the Coast Guard and the fishing vessel Lady Cyprus crew due to limited radio capabilities.



The man was transferred from the Lady Cyprus to the larger deck of the good Samaritan fishing vessel Beaufort Sea where there was easier access for the Coast Guard rescue swimmer to conduct the hoist. - U.S. Coast Guard video by Coast Guard Air Station Sitka.