SAN DIEGO (Aug. 19, 2021) Cmdr. Sunny Mitchell delivers the benediction and the official party departs during a change of command ceremony held on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)./ Capt. Amy N. Bauernschmidt relieved Capt. Walt M. Slaughter as commanding officer of Abraham Lincoln. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joel A. Mundo/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2021 19:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|810611
|VIRIN:
|210819-N-XZ686-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_108523177
|Length:
|00:05:05
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) change of command benediction and official party departure, by PO2 Joel Mundo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
