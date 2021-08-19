Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) change of command benediction and official party departure

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joel Mundo 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)

    SAN DIEGO (Aug. 19, 2021) Cmdr. Sunny Mitchell delivers the benediction and the official party departs during a change of command ceremony held on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)./ Capt. Amy N. Bauernschmidt relieved Capt. Walt M. Slaughter as commanding officer of Abraham Lincoln. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joel A. Mundo/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2021
    Date Posted: 08.19.2021 19:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 810611
    VIRIN: 210819-N-XZ686-1003
    Filename: DOD_108523177
    Length: 00:05:05
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) change of command benediction and official party departure, by PO2 Joel Mundo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Abraham Lincoln
    Change of Command
    Lincoln Nation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT