Kadena COVID Update August 2021

Dr. Jason Brownell from the 18th Medical Group stopped by to discuss COVID-19 and the recent surge of cases in Japan. There are many precautions we can follow to help keep our wingmen and Japanese allies safe from the virus throughout Okinawa.



Music Credit:



Music by: LAKEY INSPIRED

Track name: "Blue Boi"