Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kadena COVID Update August 2021

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.18.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Moses Taylor 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Dr. Jason Brownell from the 18th Medical Group stopped by to discuss COVID-19 and the recent surge of cases in Japan. There are many precautions we can follow to help keep our wingmen and Japanese allies safe from the virus throughout Okinawa.

    Music Credit:

    Music by: LAKEY INSPIRED
    Track name: "Blue Boi"

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2021
    Date Posted: 08.19.2021 20:54
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 810606
    VIRIN: 210816-F-PU391-1001
    Filename: DOD_108522952
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kadena COVID Update August 2021, by A1C Moses Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Kadena
    TeamKadena
    INDO-PACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT