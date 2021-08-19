210919-N-PW030-1001
SAN DIEGO (Aug. 19, 2021) Vice Adm. Kenneth R. Whitesell, commander, Naval Air Forces, delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony held on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Capt. Walt "Sarge" Slaughter successfully completed his 26-month tour as commanding officer during which Abraham Lincoln completed a 10-month combat deployment, the largest carrier work package ever completed in San Diego, and returned to sea in preparation for an upcoming deployment amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Slaughter was relieved by Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tristan Kyle Labuguen/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2021 19:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|810604
|VIRIN:
|210819-N-PW030-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108522904
|Length:
|00:14:56
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Vice Adm. Kenneth R. Whitesell speaks at Abraham Lincoln change of command, by PO3 Tristan Labuguen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT