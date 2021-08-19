Vice Adm. Kenneth R. Whitesell speaks at Abraham Lincoln change of command

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



SAN DIEGO (Aug. 19, 2021) Vice Adm. Kenneth R. Whitesell, commander, Naval Air Forces, delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony held on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Capt. Walt "Sarge" Slaughter successfully completed his 26-month tour as commanding officer during which Abraham Lincoln completed a 10-month combat deployment, the largest carrier work package ever completed in San Diego, and returned to sea in preparation for an upcoming deployment amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Slaughter was relieved by Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tristan Kyle Labuguen/Released)