    Vice Adm. Kenneth R. Whitesell speaks at Abraham Lincoln change of command

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Tristan Labuguen 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)

    210919-N-PW030-1001
    SAN DIEGO (Aug. 19, 2021) Vice Adm. Kenneth R. Whitesell, commander, Naval Air Forces, delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony held on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Capt. Walt "Sarge" Slaughter successfully completed his 26-month tour as commanding officer during which Abraham Lincoln completed a 10-month combat deployment, the largest carrier work package ever completed in San Diego, and returned to sea in preparation for an upcoming deployment amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Slaughter was relieved by Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tristan Kyle Labuguen/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2021
    Date Posted: 08.19.2021 19:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 810604
    VIRIN: 210819-N-PW030-1001
    Filename: DOD_108522904
    Length: 00:14:56
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Vice Adm. Kenneth R. Whitesell speaks at Abraham Lincoln change of command, by PO3 Tristan Labuguen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)
    Aircraft Carrier
    Change of Command
    slaughter
    cnaf
    bauernschmidt

