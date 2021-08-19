SAN DIEGO (Aug. 19, 2021) The official party arrives and the colors are paraded during a change of command ceremony held on the flight deck aboard the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Capt. Walt Slaughter was relieved by Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alonzo Martin-Frazier/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2021 19:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|810602
|VIRIN:
|210819-N-CO548-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108522900
|Length:
|00:06:29
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Abraham Lincoln change of command B-roll, by SN Alonzo Martin-Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
