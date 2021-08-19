Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Abraham Lincoln change of command B-roll

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2021

    Video by Seaman Alonzo Martin-Frazier 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)

    SAN DIEGO (Aug. 19, 2021) The official party arrives and the colors are paraded during a change of command ceremony held on the flight deck aboard the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Capt. Walt Slaughter was relieved by Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alonzo Martin-Frazier/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2021
    Date Posted: 08.19.2021 19:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 810602
    VIRIN: 210819-N-CO548-1001
    Filename: DOD_108522900
    Length: 00:06:29
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abraham Lincoln change of command B-roll, by SN Alonzo Martin-Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    change of command
    slaughter
    aircraft carrier uss abraham lincoln (CVN 72)
    bauernschmidt

