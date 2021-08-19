Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs oil rig crew member 150 miles off Corpus Christi, Texas

    TX, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2021

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station Houston, Texas, medevacs an oil rig crew member experiencing a cardiac event on the Hoover-Diana oil platform, 150 miles east of Corpus Christi, Texas, Aug. 19, 2021. The helicopter crew successfully transported the man to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas, in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2021
    Date Posted: 08.19.2021 20:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 810600
    VIRIN: 210819-G-G0108-1003
    Filename: DOD_108522558
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: TX, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    medevac
    SAR
    uscg
    oil rig
    dolphin
    helicopter

