    The ACFT: Ready for Combat

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2021

    Video by Spc. Chase Fitzgerald 

    326th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT) is being used to test U.S. Army soldiers' physical fitness in ways that apply to combat readiness. The U.S. Army is looking to gather data from active, reserve, and national guard soldiers. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Chase Fitzgerald)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2021
    Date Posted: 08.19.2021 17:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 810597
    VIRIN: 210819-A-WK841-1001
    Filename: DOD_108522122
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Deadlift
    Diagnostic
    ACFT
    Sprint-drag-carry
    CSTX-2021

