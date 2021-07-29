Fort Drum, NY, hosts the 3 pilot of a new initiative to provide installation senior leaders with more information on NCOs before placed in 1SG positions.
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2021 18:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|810596
|VIRIN:
|210729-A-UG106-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108522100
|Length:
|00:05:46
|Location:
|MD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, What is the 1SG TAA?, by SSG Daniel Schroeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT