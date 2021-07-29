Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    What is the 1SG TAA?

    MD, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Schroeder 

    Army Talent Management Task Force

    Fort Drum, NY, hosts the 3 pilot of a new initiative to provide installation senior leaders with more information on NCOs before placed in 1SG positions.

    Date Taken: 07.29.2021
    Date Posted: 08.19.2021 18:02
    MD, US

    Soldier
    NCO
    Ft. Drum
    programs
    US Army
    Talent Management

