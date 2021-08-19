U.S. Air Force Supports Afghanistan Evacuation

A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III, assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, flies to Hamid Karzai International Airport (HKIA), Afghanistan, in support of the Afghanistan evacuation, Aug. 17, 2021. The Department of Defense is committed to supporting the U.S. State Department in the departure of U.S. and allied civilian personnel from Afghanistan, and to evacuate Afghan allies safely. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brennen Lege)
|08.19.2021
|08.19.2021 17:33
|B-Roll
|810590
|210818-F-IG885-7002
|DOD_108521584
|00:01:25
|AF
|8
|8
