    Northern Lightning ENDEX

    CAMP DOUGLAS, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Erik Figi 

    Volk Field ANGB

    A summary video highlighting the people and aircraft of exercise Northern Lightning, 2021.

    Date Taken: 08.19.2021
    Date Posted: 08.19.2021 16:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 810585
    VIRIN: 200819-Z-NV440-001
    Filename: DOD_108521239
    Length: 00:02:56
    Location: CAMP DOUGLAS, WI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Northern Lightning ENDEX, by MSgt Erik Figi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CRTC
    Volk Field
    Northern Lightning

