    A Little 'OC/T' Coaching Goes a Long way

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2021

    Video by Cpl. Marcel Bassett 

    326th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    OC/T or observer controller, trainers are the unsung heroes of training. They help encourage soldier development and decision making through real time coaching. During the 147th Human Resource Command's Combat Training Support Exercise soldiers are coached to improve. This 78th Training Division was in charge of this iteration of CSTX.

    Date Taken: 08.13.2021
    Date Posted: 08.19.2021 16:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 810583
    VIRIN: 210813-A-UO352-571
    Filename: DOD_108521174
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Hometown: ARDEN HILLS, MN, US
    Hometown: SYRACUSE, NY, US

    This work, A Little 'OC/T' Coaching Goes a Long way, by CPL Marcel Bassett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard
    Human Resources
    Basic Soldier Skills
    CSTX-2021
    GlobalMedic-2021

