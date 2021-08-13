OC/T or observer controller, trainers are the unsung heroes of training. They help encourage soldier development and decision making through real time coaching. During the 147th Human Resource Command's Combat Training Support Exercise soldiers are coached to improve. This 78th Training Division was in charge of this iteration of CSTX.
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2021 16:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|810583
|VIRIN:
|210813-A-UO352-571
|Filename:
|DOD_108521174
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Hometown:
|ARDEN HILLS, MN, US
|Hometown:
|SYRACUSE, NY, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, A Little 'OC/T' Coaching Goes a Long way, by CPL Marcel Bassett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT