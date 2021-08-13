A Little 'OC/T' Coaching Goes a Long way

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



OC/T or observer controller, trainers are the unsung heroes of training. They help encourage soldier development and decision making through real time coaching. During the 147th Human Resource Command's Combat Training Support Exercise soldiers are coached to improve. This 78th Training Division was in charge of this iteration of CSTX.