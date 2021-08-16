Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Top Trauma Treatment Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2021

    Video by Sgt. Sarah Martens 

    356th Broadcast Operations Detachment

    Maj. Stephen Rhinehart and Col. Jody Neff from the 933rd Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment explain the new tools and equipment they have been training with at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, in August 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2021
    Date Posted: 08.19.2021 15:23
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 810575
    VIRIN: 210816-A-OS326-0001
    PIN: 2
    Filename: DOD_108520654
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Top Trauma Treatment Training, by SGT Sarah Martens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Medic
    Training
    Fort McCoy
    CSTX-2021
    GLOBALMEDIC-2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT