Maj. Stephen Rhinehart and Col. Jody Neff from the 933rd Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment explain the new tools and equipment they have been training with at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, in August 2021.
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2021 15:23
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|810575
|VIRIN:
|210816-A-OS326-0001
|PIN:
|2
|Filename:
|DOD_108520654
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Top Trauma Treatment Training, by SGT Sarah Martens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
