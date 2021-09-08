A quick B-Roll package of the shots taking from the shoot on Aug. 9, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2021 15:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|810574
|VIRIN:
|210810-F-FN051-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108520647
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Shop Spotlight: Public Health_B-Roll Package, by SrA Jacob Dastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT