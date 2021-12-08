Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Shop Spotlight: Medical Laboratory B-Roll package

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A quick B-Roll package of the medical laboratory shots from the shoot Aug. 12, 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2021
    Date Posted: 08.19.2021 15:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 810573
    VIRIN: 210813-F-FN051-2001
    Filename: DOD_108520554
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shop Spotlight: Medical Laboratory B-Roll package, by SrA Jacob Dastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Laboratory
    Spotlight
    Tyndall Air Force Base
    MDG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT