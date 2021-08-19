Assessment Research Study for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



If you are an active military service member or a DEERS eligible veteran 18 years or older who is experiencing a qualified trauma event or have some Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder symptoms you may be eligible to participate in the new Assessment Research Study.



You do not need to have a diagnoses of PTSD, and trauma is not limited to combat or military service.