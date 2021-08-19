Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Assessment Research Study for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2021

    Video by John Billon and Mackenzie Walsh

    Tripler Army Medical Center

    If you are an active military service member or a DEERS eligible veteran 18 years or older who is experiencing a qualified trauma event or have some Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder symptoms you may be eligible to participate in the new Assessment Research Study.

    You do not need to have a diagnoses of PTSD, and trauma is not limited to combat or military service.

    This work, Assessment Research Study for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, by John Billon and Mackenzie Walsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

