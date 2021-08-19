If you are an active military service member or a DEERS eligible veteran 18 years or older who is experiencing a qualified trauma event or have some Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder symptoms you may be eligible to participate in the new Assessment Research Study.
You do not need to have a diagnoses of PTSD, and trauma is not limited to combat or military service.
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2021 14:57
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|810567
|VIRIN:
|210819-O-QQ208-189
|Filename:
|DOD_108520250
|Length:
|00:03:08
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Assessment Research Study for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, by John Billon and Mackenzie Walsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT