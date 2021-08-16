Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The ACFT: Setting the Standard

    WI, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2021

    Video by Spc. Chase Fitzgerald 

    326th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT) has been undergoing changes to create the most efficient and accurate assessment of U.S. Army soldiers' physical fitness. U.S. Army Reserve soldiers are taking an ACFT diagnostic in order to collect data from every type of soldier.

    Date Taken: 08.16.2021
    Date Posted: 08.19.2021 14:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 810566
    VIRIN: 210819-A-WK841-001
    Filename: DOD_108520248
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: WI, US

    This work, The ACFT: Setting the Standard, by SPC Chase Fitzgerald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Physical training
    Physical Fitness
    Deadlift
    ACFT
    CSTX-2021

