The ACFT: Setting the Standard

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/810566" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT) has been undergoing changes to create the most efficient and accurate assessment of U.S. Army soldiers' physical fitness. U.S. Army Reserve soldiers are taking an ACFT diagnostic in order to collect data from every type of soldier.