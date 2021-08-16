The Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT) has been undergoing changes to create the most efficient and accurate assessment of U.S. Army soldiers' physical fitness. U.S. Army Reserve soldiers are taking an ACFT diagnostic in order to collect data from every type of soldier.
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2021 14:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|810566
|VIRIN:
|210819-A-WK841-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108520248
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|WI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, The ACFT: Setting the Standard, by SPC Chase Fitzgerald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
