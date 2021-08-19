Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aircraft communications maintenance enables training mission (B-Roll)

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christine Groening 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 49th Aircraft Communications Maintenance Unit perform maintenance on MQ-9 Reaper cockpits and communications equipment. The 49th Wing is the Air Force’s premiere MQ-9 pilot and sensor operator training wing and the 49th ACMU enables the flights needed for training. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Christine Groening)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2021
    Date Posted: 08.19.2021 15:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 810563
    VIRIN: 210819-F-WZ808-1002
    Filename: DOD_108520049
    Length: 00:03:50
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aircraft communications maintenance enables training mission (B-Roll), by SSgt Christine Groening, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    COMMUNICATIONS
    MQ-9
    REAPER
    MAINTENANCE
    3N0X6

