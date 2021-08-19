Members of the 49th Aircraft Communications Maintenance Unit perform maintenance on MQ-9 Reaper cockpits and communications equipment. The 49th Wing is the Air Force’s premiere MQ-9 pilot and sensor operator training wing and the 49th ACMU enables the flights needed for training. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Christine Groening)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2021 15:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|810563
|VIRIN:
|210819-F-WZ808-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108520049
|Length:
|00:03:50
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Aircraft communications maintenance enables training mission (B-Roll), by SSgt Christine Groening, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
