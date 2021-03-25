Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Los Angeles SRT tests deployment feasibility of an Unmanned Ground Vehicle on the USS Iowa

    LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2021

    Video by Mani Albrecht 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    The Los Angeles Office of Field Operations Special Response Team conducted training with an Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) with assistance from San Diego Air and Marine Operations.
    The scenario-based training focused on testing the helicopter insertion capability of the UGV on March 25, 2021, in Los Angeles, CA, on the flight deck of the USS Iowa docked at the Port of Long Beach.

    Date Taken: 03.25.2021
    Date Posted: 08.19.2021 14:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 810562
    VIRIN: 210325-H-VJ018-001
    Filename: DOD_108519968
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CA, US 

    This work, Los Angeles SRT tests deployment feasibility of an Unmanned Ground Vehicle on the USS Iowa, by Mani Albrecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    srt
    cbp
    unmanned vehicle
    special response team
    cbpmissionready

