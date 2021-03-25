The Los Angeles Office of Field Operations Special Response Team conducted training with an Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) with assistance from San Diego Air and Marine Operations.
The scenario-based training focused on testing the helicopter insertion capability of the UGV on March 25, 2021, in Los Angeles, CA, on the flight deck of the USS Iowa docked at the Port of Long Beach.
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2021 14:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|810562
|VIRIN:
|210325-H-VJ018-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108519968
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|LOS ANGELES, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Los Angeles SRT tests deployment feasibility of an Unmanned Ground Vehicle on the USS Iowa, by Mani Albrecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
