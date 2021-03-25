Los Angeles SRT tests deployment feasibility of an Unmanned Ground Vehicle on the USS Iowa

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Los Angeles Office of Field Operations Special Response Team conducted training with an Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) with assistance from San Diego Air and Marine Operations.

The scenario-based training focused on testing the helicopter insertion capability of the UGV on March 25, 2021, in Los Angeles, CA, on the flight deck of the USS Iowa docked at the Port of Long Beach.