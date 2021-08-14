A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III departs Joint Base Charleston, S.C. carrying U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, Pope Army Airfield, N.C., August 14, 2021. U.S. military will be assisting in the safe and secure movement of U.S. personnel and Afghan Special Immigration Visa civilian. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. Dawn M. Weber)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2021 14:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|810561
|VIRIN:
|210814-F-DY094-0001
|PIN:
|210814
|Filename:
|DOD_108519953
|Length:
|00:00:07
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, C-17 Globemaster III departs Joint Base Charleston for Afghanistan, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT