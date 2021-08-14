C-17 Globemaster III departs Joint Base Charleston for Afghanistan

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III departs Joint Base Charleston, S.C. carrying U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, Pope Army Airfield, N.C., August 14, 2021. U.S. military will be assisting in the safe and secure movement of U.S. personnel and Afghan Special Immigration Visa civilian. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. Dawn M. Weber)