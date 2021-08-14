Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-17 Globemaster III departs Joint Base Charleston for Afghanistan

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2021

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs   

    A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III departs Joint Base Charleston, S.C. carrying U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, Pope Army Airfield, N.C., August 14, 2021. U.S. military will be assisting in the safe and secure movement of U.S. personnel and Afghan Special Immigration Visa civilian. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. Dawn M. Weber)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2021
    Date Posted: 08.19.2021 14:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 810561
    VIRIN: 210814-F-DY094-0001
    PIN: 210814
    Filename: DOD_108519953
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-17 Globemaster III departs Joint Base Charleston for Afghanistan, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kabul
    82nd Airborne Division
    USCENTCOM
    Afghanistan
    Afghanevacuation

