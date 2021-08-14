Paratroopers load to assist Afghanistan evacuation

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs   

    U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, Pope Army Airfield, N.C., board a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., August 14, 2021. The 82nd were deployed to the Middle East in response to the Immediate Response Force activation by the Pentagon in order to help evacuate U.S. Embassy personnel in Kabul. The IRF is comprised of paratroopers from the 82nd combat teams and is able to deploy within 18 hours. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jill Neufeld)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2021
    Date Posted: 08.19.2021 15:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 

    Kabul
    82nd Airborne Division
    Globemaster
    USCENTCOM
    Afghanevacuation

