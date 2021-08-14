Paratroopers load to assist Afghanistan evacuation

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, Pope Army Airfield, N.C., board a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., August 14, 2021. The 82nd were deployed to the Middle East in response to the Immediate Response Force activation by the Pentagon in order to help evacuate U.S. Embassy personnel in Kabul. The IRF is comprised of paratroopers from the 82nd combat teams and is able to deploy within 18 hours. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jill Neufeld)