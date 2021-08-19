The 49th Aircraft Communications Maintenance Unit Airmen are vital in producing combat ready MQ-9 Reaper aircrew. The 49th ACMU maintains communications equipment and provides aircrew the ability to remotely pilot aircraft from MQ-9 ground control stations. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Christine Groening)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2021 14:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|810556
|VIRIN:
|210819-F-WZ808-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108519564
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Aircraft communications maintenance enables training mission, by SSgt Christine Groening, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT