Coast Guard members respond to Haiti with humanitarian aid

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/810554" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Petty Officer 1st Class Rob Updike leads a team of medical personnel to the MH-60 helicopter in the mountain village of Annette supporting efforts to medevac 20 critically injured citizens to a higher level of care in Port au Prince, Haiti, Aug. 18, 2021. Coast Guard helicopters and aircrews are transporting medical personnel and evacuating those requiring higher levels of care. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Erik Villa Rodriguez)