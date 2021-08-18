Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard members respond to Haiti with humanitarian aid

    HAITI

    08.18.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Erik Villa Rodriguez  

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Petty Officer 1st Class Rob Updike leads a team of medical personnel to the MH-60 helicopter in the mountain village of Annette supporting efforts to medevac 20 critically injured citizens to a higher level of care in Port au Prince, Haiti, Aug. 18, 2021. Coast Guard helicopters and aircrews are transporting medical personnel and evacuating those requiring higher levels of care. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Erik Villa Rodriguez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2021
    Date Posted: 08.19.2021 13:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 810554
    VIRIN: 210810-G-G0107-1003
    Filename: DOD_108519449
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: HT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard members respond to Haiti with humanitarian aid, by PO3 Erik Villa Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Coast Guard
    Haiti

