Petty Officer 1st Class Rob Updike leads a team of medical personnel to the MH-60 helicopter in the mountain village of Annette supporting efforts to medevac 20 critically injured citizens to a higher level of care in Port au Prince, Haiti, Aug. 18, 2021. Coast Guard helicopters and aircrews are transporting medical personnel and evacuating those requiring higher levels of care. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Erik Villa Rodriguez)
|08.18.2021
Date Posted: 08.19.2021
|B-Roll
|810554
VIRIN: 210810-G-G0107-1003
|DOD_108519449
|00:00:26
|HT
|1
|1
This work, Coast Guard members respond to Haiti with humanitarian aid, by PO3 Erik Villa Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
