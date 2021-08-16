Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Afghanistan Evacuation

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2021

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs   

    A U.S. Air Force C-5 Galaxy assigned to Dover Air Force Base, DE., is loaded with cargo to support operations in the Middle East at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., August 16, 2021. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jill Neufeld)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2021
    Date Posted: 08.19.2021 15:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 

    TAGS

    Kabul
    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    Afghanistan
    Afghanevacuation

