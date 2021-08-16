A U.S. Air Force C-5 Galaxy assigned to Dover Air Force Base, DE., is loaded with cargo to support operations in the Middle East at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., August 16, 2021. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jill Neufeld)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2021 15:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|810552
|VIRIN:
|210816-F-OC236-0001
|PIN:
|210816
|Filename:
|DOD_108519368
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Afghanistan Evacuation, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT