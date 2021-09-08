Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Northern Strike 21-2: Midpoint

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MI, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna 

    Michigan National Guard

    This video showcases the capabilities of Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, and the Michigan National Guard, as well as many of the states and international partners who participated, as well as the training that took place between Aug. 01 and Aug. 9, 2021.
    Northern Strike is a joint service, multicomponent, multinational readiness building exercise that allows units to complete training requirements in a condensed two-week period. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2021
    Date Posted: 08.19.2021 13:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 810549
    VIRIN: 210809-F-SB302-034
    Filename: DOD_108519198
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: MI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Northern Strike 21-2: Midpoint, by SSgt Jacob Cessna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alpena
    Camp Grayling
    National All-Domain Warfighting Center
    Northern Strike 21
    NS21-2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT