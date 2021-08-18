Cal Guard handcrew works Dixie Fire

A handcrew from the California National Guard's Joint Task Force 578 conducts mop up operations as part of the state mutual aid system in support of CAL FIRE on the Dixie Fire, Aug. 18, 2021, in northern California. (U.S. Army National Guard video by 1st Sgt. Harley Ramirez)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2021 14:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|810544
|VIRIN:
|210818-Z-A3568-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108519126
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|LASSEN COUNTY, CA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
