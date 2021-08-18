Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cal Guard handcrew works Dixie Fire

    LASSEN COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman 

    California National Guard Primary   

    A handcrew from the California National Guard's Joint Task Force 578 conducts mop up operations as part of the state mutual aid system in support of CAL FIRE on the Dixie Fire, Aug. 18, 2021, in northern California. (U.S. Army National Guard video by 1st Sgt. Harley Ramirez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2021
    Date Posted: 08.19.2021 14:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 810544
    VIRIN: 210818-Z-A3568-1001
    Filename: DOD_108519126
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: LASSEN COUNTY, CA, US

