West Virginia Army National Guard 201st Field Artillery Regiment cannon crew at Northern Strike 21

U.S. Army canon crew members Staff Sgt. Adam Brenner, a Howitzer section chief, Sgt. Dylan Istre, a gunner, Private Isaiah Powers, a cannoneer, Specialist Aidan Hedrick, a driver, all from the 1st Battalion, 201st Field Artillery Regiment, West Virginia Army National Guard, in a M109A6 Paladin Self-Propelled Howitzer during Northern Strike 21 at the Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 9, 2021. Northern Strike is a joint forces, multi-component, multi-national exercise designed to build readiness and enhance interoperability with coalition forces to fight and win. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jay Grabiec)