    West Virginia Army National Guard 201st Field Artillery Regiment cannon crew at Northern Strike 21

    ALPENA, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jason Grabiec 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Army canon crew members Staff Sgt. Adam Brenner, a Howitzer section chief, Sgt. Dylan Istre, a gunner, Private Isaiah Powers, a cannoneer, Specialist Aidan Hedrick, a driver, all from the 1st Battalion, 201st Field Artillery Regiment, West Virginia Army National Guard, in a M109A6 Paladin Self-Propelled Howitzer during Northern Strike 21 at the Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 9, 2021. Northern Strike is a joint forces, multi-component, multi-national exercise designed to build readiness and enhance interoperability with coalition forces to fight and win. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jay Grabiec)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2021
    Date Posted: 08.19.2021 12:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 810540
    VIRIN: 210809-Z-TJ041-2001
    Filename: DOD_108518667
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: ALPENA, MI, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, West Virginia Army National Guard 201st Field Artillery Regiment cannon crew at Northern Strike 21, by SSgt Jason Grabiec, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Howitzer
    Paladin
    National Guard
    Grayling
    Jay Grabiec
    Northern Strike 2021

