U.S. Army canon crew members Staff Sgt. Adam Brenner, a Howitzer section chief, Sgt. Dylan Istre, a gunner, Private Isaiah Powers, a cannoneer, Specialist Aidan Hedrick, a driver, all from the 1st Battalion, 201st Field Artillery Regiment, West Virginia Army National Guard, in a M109A6 Paladin Self-Propelled Howitzer during Northern Strike 21 at the Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 9, 2021. Northern Strike is a joint forces, multi-component, multi-national exercise designed to build readiness and enhance interoperability with coalition forces to fight and win. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jay Grabiec)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2021 12:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|810540
|VIRIN:
|210809-Z-TJ041-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108518667
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|ALPENA, MI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, West Virginia Army National Guard 201st Field Artillery Regiment cannon crew at Northern Strike 21, by SSgt Jason Grabiec, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT