The Air Force is seeking two Airmen, one male and one female, from across Joint Base San Antonio to represent the Air Force to serve as military ambassadors at events throughout the community surrounding JBSA, with Fiesta being the highlight of the program.
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2021 10:46
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|810527
|VIRIN:
|210819-F-GC389-755
|Filename:
|DOD_108518056
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force Military Ambassador Program, by A1C Shelby Pruitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
