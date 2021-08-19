Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Military Ambassador Program

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Shelby Pruitt 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The Air Force is seeking two Airmen, one male and one female, from across Joint Base San Antonio to represent the Air Force to serve as military ambassadors at events throughout the community surrounding JBSA, with Fiesta being the highlight of the program.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2021
    Date Posted: 08.19.2021 10:46
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 810527
    VIRIN: 210819-F-GC389-755
    Filename: DOD_108518056
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, US

    TAGS

    Fiesta
    Air Force
    JBSA
    Fiesta Ambassadors

