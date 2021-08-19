Air Force Military Ambassador Program

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Air Force is seeking two Airmen, one male and one female, from across Joint Base San Antonio to represent the Air Force to serve as military ambassadors at events throughout the community surrounding JBSA, with Fiesta being the highlight of the program.