    ALPENA, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Corey Schuler 

    Global Information Dominance Experiment 3 & Department of the Air Force Architecture Demonstration and Evaluation 5

    The Department of the Air Force Chief Architect Office (DAF CAO), in support of North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command's third Global Information Dominance Experiment, and Pacific Air Force's Pacific Iron 21, executed the fifth Architecture and Demonstration Evaluation (ADE 5) in July, 2021. DAF CAO's ADE 5 combined people and technology to innovate and accelerate system development for domain awareness, information dominance, decisional superiority, and global integration. These advancements rapidly develop the capabilities required to increase deterrence options in competition and crisis through a data-centric software-based approach.

    (US Air Force video by Master Sgt. Corey Schuler)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2021
    Date Posted: 08.19.2021
    1 CTCS
    Experiment
    AI
    DAF
    ADE 5
    Chief Architect Office

