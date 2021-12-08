video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/810525" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Department of the Air Force Chief Architect Office (DAF CAO), in support of North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command's third Global Information Dominance Experiment, and Pacific Air Force's Pacific Iron 21, executed the fifth Architecture and Demonstration Evaluation (ADE 5) in July, 2021. DAF CAO's ADE 5 combined people and technology to innovate and accelerate system development for domain awareness, information dominance, decisional superiority, and global integration. These advancements rapidly develop the capabilities required to increase deterrence options in competition and crisis through a data-centric software-based approach.



(US Air Force video by Master Sgt. Corey Schuler)