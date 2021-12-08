The Department of the Air Force Chief Architect Office (DAF CAO), in support of North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command's third Global Information Dominance Experiment, and Pacific Air Force's Pacific Iron 21, executed the fifth Architecture and Demonstration Evaluation (ADE 5) in July, 2021. DAF CAO's ADE 5 combined people and technology to innovate and accelerate system development for domain awareness, information dominance, decisional superiority, and global integration. These advancements rapidly develop the capabilities required to increase deterrence options in competition and crisis through a data-centric software-based approach.
(US Air Force video by Master Sgt. Corey Schuler)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2021 12:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|810525
|VIRIN:
|210812-F-GX105-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_108518035
|Length:
|00:04:19
|Location:
|ALPENA, MI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
