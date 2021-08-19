Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco air crews conduct maintenance and formation flights around the San Francisco Bay Area, August 19, 2021. Lt. Gretchen Krause discusses Air Station San Francisco's area of response, their mission and the MH-65 Dolphin helicopter. (U. S. Coast Guard b-roll by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Giles/released)
|08.19.2021
|08.19.2021 11:46
|B-Roll
|810524
|210819-G-LB502-784
|DOD_108518034
|00:04:57
|SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US
|2
|2
This work, B-ROLL: Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco, by PO2 Brandon Giles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
