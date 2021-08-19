Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-ROLL: Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Giles 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco air crews conduct maintenance and formation flights around the San Francisco Bay Area, August 19, 2021. Lt. Gretchen Krause discusses Air Station San Francisco's area of response, their mission and the MH-65 Dolphin helicopter. (U. S. Coast Guard b-roll by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Giles/released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2021
    Date Posted: 08.19.2021 11:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 810524
    VIRIN: 210819-G-LB502-784
    Filename: DOD_108518034
    Length: 00:04:57
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-ROLL: Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco, by PO2 Brandon Giles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    San Francisco
    MH-65 Dolphin helicopter
    Coast Guard
    California
    Aviation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT