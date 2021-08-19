Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco crews are highlighted for National Aviation Day, August 19, 2021. The Coast Guard aviation community consists of approximately 800 pilots and a 2,500 person, enlisted workforce, who fly five types of aircraft in the Coast Guard's inventory, representing 200 airframes dispersed amongst 24 air stations. (U. S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Giles)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2021 10:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|810523
|VIRIN:
|210819-G-LB502-396
|Filename:
|DOD_108518033
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, National Aviation Day, by PO2 Brandon Giles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
