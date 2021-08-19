Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    National Aviation Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Giles 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco crews are highlighted for National Aviation Day, August 19, 2021. The Coast Guard aviation community consists of approximately 800 pilots and a 2,500 person, enlisted workforce, who fly five types of aircraft in the Coast Guard's inventory, representing 200 airframes dispersed amongst 24 air stations. (U. S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Giles)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2021
    Date Posted: 08.19.2021 10:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 810523
    VIRIN: 210819-G-LB502-396
    Filename: DOD_108518033
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Aviation Day, by PO2 Brandon Giles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Flying
    MH-65 Dolphin
    Coast Guard
    Aviation
    San Francisco California

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT