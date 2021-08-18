Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard reaches mountain village of Annette, Haiti; medevacs 20

    HAITI

    08.18.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Erik Villa Rodriguez  

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Coast Guard MH-60 air crews land in the mountain village of Annette and medevacs 20 critically injured citizens to a higher level of care in Port au Prince, Haiti, Aug. 18, 2021. Coast Guard helicopters and aircrews are transporting medical personnel and evacuating those requiring higher levels of care. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Erik Villa Rodriguez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2021
    Date Posted: 08.19.2021 07:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 810517
    VIRIN: 210818-G-YF993-1001
    Filename: DOD_108517852
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: HT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard reaches mountain village of Annette, Haiti; medevacs 20, by PO3 Erik Villa Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    clearwater
    coast guard
    Haiti
    USAID
    humanitarian aid
    district 7

