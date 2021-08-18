Coast Guard reaches mountain village of Annette, Haiti; medevacs 20

Coast Guard MH-60 air crews land in the mountain village of Annette and medevacs 20 critically injured citizens to a higher level of care in Port au Prince, Haiti, Aug. 18, 2021. Coast Guard helicopters and aircrews are transporting medical personnel and evacuating those requiring higher levels of care. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Erik Villa Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2021 07:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|810517
|VIRIN:
|210818-G-YF993-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108517852
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|HT
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
