Americans and Germans commemorate the 50th anniversary of a Chinook crash

PEGNITZ, Germany -- Americans and Germans gathered for a ceremony to commemorate the 50th anniversary of a CH-47 Chinook helicopter crash in Pegnitz, Germany, Aug. 18, 2021.
On Aug. 18, 1971 a chinook crashed in Pegnitz, Germany, killing 37 American Soldiers. Most of the Soldiers were assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 4th Infantry and the others were assigned to the 4th Aviation Company, 15th Aviation Group.
(U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jacob Bradford)
|08.18.2021
|08.19.2021 11:45
|Video Productions
|810511
|210818-A-NJ170-163
|DOD_108517768
|00:03:07
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|1
|1
