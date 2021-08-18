Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Americans and Germans commemorate the 50th anniversary of a Chinook crash

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    08.18.2021

    Video by Pfc. Jacob Bradford 

    7th Army Training Command

    PEGNITZ, Germany -- Americans and Germans gathered for a ceremony to commemorate the 50th anniversary of a CH-47 Chinook helicopter crash in Pegnitz, Germany, Aug. 18, 2021.

    On Aug. 18, 1971 a chinook crashed in Pegnitz, Germany, killing 37 American Soldiers. Most of the Soldiers were assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 4th Infantry and the others were assigned to the 4th Aviation Company, 15th Aviation Group.

    (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jacob Bradford)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2021
    Date Posted: 08.19.2021 11:45
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 

    This work, Americans and Germans commemorate the 50th anniversary of a Chinook crash, by PFC Jacob Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    German Army
    STRONGERTOGETHER
    Pegnitz Chinook Crash
    37 American Soldiers

