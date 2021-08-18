Americans and Germans commemorate the 50th anniversary of a Chinook crash

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



PEGNITZ, Germany -- Americans and Germans gathered for a ceremony to commemorate the 50th anniversary of a CH-47 Chinook helicopter crash in Pegnitz, Germany, Aug. 18, 2021.



On Aug. 18, 1971 a chinook crashed in Pegnitz, Germany, killing 37 American Soldiers. Most of the Soldiers were assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 4th Infantry and the others were assigned to the 4th Aviation Company, 15th Aviation Group.



(U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jacob Bradford)