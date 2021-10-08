Mr. Young Sun Kang General Manager, discusses the different menu options at the Tavern restaurant at Kunsan Air Base, South Korea. The Tavern restaurant opened on July, 1, 2021 and offers American, Italian and traditional Korean dishes.
(Department of Defense video by U.S. Army Cpl Kimberly Riley)
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2021 11:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|810503
|VIRIN:
|210819-A-HD683-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108517541
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Tavern Restaurant, by CPL Kimberly Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
