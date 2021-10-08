Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Tavern Restaurant

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    08.10.2021

    Video by Cpl. Kimberly Riley 

    AFN Kunsan

    Mr. Young Sun Kang General Manager, discusses the different menu options at the Tavern restaurant at Kunsan Air Base, South Korea. The Tavern restaurant opened on July, 1, 2021 and offers American, Italian and traditional Korean dishes.
    (Department of Defense video by U.S. Army Cpl Kimberly Riley)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2021
    Date Posted: 08.19.2021 11:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 810503
    VIRIN: 210819-A-HD683-001
    Filename: DOD_108517541
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Tavern Restaurant, by CPL Kimberly Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kunsan Air Base
    Food
    Resturant

