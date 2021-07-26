FLTCM James Herdel

210726-N-XL376-1001 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (July 26, 2021) – Senior Enlisted Leader U.S. Central Command, Fleet Master Chief James Herdel talks about his career experience in the Navy explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) community and the responsibilities it carries as part of the Navy EOD’s birthday. The Navy’s first Mine Disposal class graduated 80 years ago signifying the birth of the EOD community on Aug. 22, 1941. As the Mine and Bomb Disposal units evolved into today’s Navy EOD community, the force has maintained its courage and innovation in facing new emerging threats. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maria G. Llanos/Released)
