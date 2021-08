Faces of EOD: Navy EOD in the Gulf War

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



210810-N-XL376-1001 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Aug. 10, 2021) – Lt. Cmdr. Sal Dentu, a retired explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technician, talks about his experience disarming sea and land mines during the Gulf War as part of the Navy EOD’s birthday. The Navy’s first Mine Disposal class graduated 80 years ago signifying the birth of the EOD community on Aug. 22, 1941. As the Mine and Bomb Disposal units evolved into today’s Navy EOD community, the force has maintained its courage and innovation in facing new emerging threats. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maria G. Llanos/Released)