    Faces of EOD: Navy EOD in the Gulf War

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Maria Llanos 

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group Two

    210810-N-XL376-1001 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Aug. 10, 2021) – Lt. Cmdr. Sal Dentu, a retired explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technician, talks about his experience disarming sea and land mines during the Gulf War as part of the Navy EOD’s birthday. The Navy’s first Mine Disposal class graduated 80 years ago signifying the birth of the EOD community on Aug. 22, 1941. As the Mine and Bomb Disposal units evolved into today’s Navy EOD community, the force has maintained its courage and innovation in facing new emerging threats. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maria G. Llanos/Released)

