Women’s Equality Day commemorates the passage of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, granting the right to vote to women.



The U.S. Army Garrison Fort Sill command team and Fort Sill Equal Opportunity Office take a moment to reflect on the 100th anniversary and how that has ultimately strengthened our Army.