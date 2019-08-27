2019 IPACC/IPAMS/SELF Hooah Video

Leaders from armies across the Indo-Pacific region gathered in Bangkok Sept. 9-11 for the 2019 Indo-Pacific Armies Chiefs Conference/Indo-Pacific Armies Management Seminar/Senior Enlisted Leaders Forum co-hosted by the Royal Thai Army and U.S. Army Pacific.
IPACC/IPAMS/SELF is a series of Department of the Army and U.S. Army Pacific forums to build interpersonal relationships and foster multilateralism, dialogue and cooperation for regional approaches to contemporary security challenges in the Indo-Pacific.
