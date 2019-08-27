Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2019 IPACC/IPAMS/SELF Hooah Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    THAILAND

    08.27.2019

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Monik Phan 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Leaders from armies across the Indo-Pacific region gathered in Bangkok Sept. 9-11 for the 2019 Indo-Pacific Armies Chiefs Conference/Indo-Pacific Armies Management Seminar/Senior Enlisted Leaders Forum co-hosted by the Royal Thai Army and U.S. Army Pacific.

    IPACC/IPAMS/SELF is a series of Department of the Army and U.S. Army Pacific forums to build interpersonal relationships and foster multilateralism, dialogue and cooperation for regional approaches to contemporary security challenges in the Indo-Pacific.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2019
    Date Posted: 08.18.2021 18:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 810483
    VIRIN: 190827-A-QK219-772
    Filename: DOD_108517177
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: TH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2019 IPACC/IPAMS/SELF Hooah Video, by SFC Monik Phan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    international
    partnerships
    indo-pacific
    partners and allies
    Allied2Win

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT