Californian National Guardsmen with Task Force 340 share their experience supporting local law enforcement in the Greenville area after the DIxie fire ravaged the town. Military Police from the 870th Military Police Company are providing security to help protect and serve the tattered community. Video by David Loeffler - California National Guard Public Affairs.
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2021 17:57
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|GREENVILLE, CA, US
This work, Californian National Guardsmen with Task Force 340 Continue to Support at the Dixie Fire, by MSgt David Loeffler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
