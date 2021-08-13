Dr. Daniel Grabo, director of trauma education at West Virginia University School of Medicine, instructs members of the CBRNE Enhanced Response Force Package (CERF-P) a detachment of the 130th Medical Group during the capstone of the Trama Skills Sustainment Course in performing life-saving hands-on skills on a profused cadaver on August 13, 2021, at The Critical Care and Trauma Institute in Morgantown, West Virginia. The trauma training was a year-long collaboration with WVU and the CERF-P to overcome a shortfall in training required by medical airmen every three years. Thanks to the continued partnership with WVU, four classes containing 31 personnel from CERF-P have completed trauma training. This serves as an asset to the mission because WVU not only maintains relevant training for personnel but facilitates training at a lower cost than other training locations.
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2021 17:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|810472
|VIRIN:
|210813-Z-QM802-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108516963
|Length:
|00:13:40
|Location:
|MORGANTOWN, WV, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, W.Va. CERF-P at WVU, by MSgt Eugene Crist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
