    Army Reserve Field Report - Episode 2

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2021

    Video by Spc. Andrew Mendoza 

    Exercise News Day

    In this edition of the Army Reserve Field Report Lt. Gen Jody Daniels tours training sites, medical and aviation Soldiers train on hot and cold litter loading and mechanics maintain vehicles in support of Platinum Wrench.

    Date Taken: 08.13.2021
    Date Posted: 08.18.2021 16:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    This work, Army Reserve Field Report - Episode 2, by SPC Andrew Mendoza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Aviation
    Fort McCoy
    Global Medic
    Platinum Wrench
    END21

