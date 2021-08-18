Navy JAG Corps Change of Office

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    08.18.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Roland M Ardon 

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production

    Navy JAG Change of Office ceremony at the USNA due to COVID restrictions. Rear Admiral Christopher C. French, JAGC, U.S. Navy, to serve as Deputy Judge Advocate General of the Navy. VADM John Hannink retires

    Date Taken: 08.18.2021
    Date Posted: 08.18.2021 13:29
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 810444
    Filename: DOD_108516515
    Length: 01:21:26
    Location: US

    JAG
    Navy Jag
    change of office
    Christopher C. French
    John Hannink

