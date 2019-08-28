Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Data Security in Digital Health

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2019

    Video by Savannah Blackstock 

    Defense Health Agency Connected Health

    Explore the essential security and privacy responsibilities military health care providers must consider when utilizing and prescribing the use of digital health in clinical practice. Learn best practices providers and patients can use to secure their mobile health apps and data.

    This work, Data Security in Digital Health, by Savannah Blackstock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

