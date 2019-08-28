Data Security in Digital Health

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Explore the essential security and privacy responsibilities military health care providers must consider when utilizing and prescribing the use of digital health in clinical practice. Learn best practices providers and patients can use to secure their mobile health apps and data.