    Airmen complete urban search and rescue training

    PERRY, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2021

    Video by Airman Janae Masoner 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Airmen from the 139th Medical Group complete urban search and rescue training ona realistic environment at the Guardian Center, Perry, Georgia, Aug. 2-4, 2021. The Airman applied life-saving skills in various disaster simulations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2021
    Date Posted: 08.18.2021 12:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 810439
    VIRIN: 210805-Z-FP794-0001
    Filename: DOD_108516481
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: PERRY, GA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen complete urban search and rescue training, by AB Janae Masoner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical

    Survival training

    training

    Guardian Center

    139th Airlift Wing
    USAF
    Guardian Center
    139aw

