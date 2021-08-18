Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pegnitz Memorial Footage

    PEGNITZ, BY, GERMANY

    08.18.2021

    Video by Kevin Payne 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers, German soldiers and German leaders gathered in the town of Pegnitz, Germany to commemorate the 50 year anniversary of the largest U.S. Army training accident in Europe since WWII Aug. 18, 2021. 50 years ago today a U.S. Army helicopter traveling from Ludwigsburg to Grafenwoehr Training Area went down and 37 Soldiers lost their lives.

    Date Taken: 08.18.2021
    Date Posted: 08.18.2021 11:11
    Location: PEGNITZ, BY, DE 

    USArmy
    Railgunners
    Pegnitz
    StrongEurope

