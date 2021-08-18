Pegnitz Memorial Footage

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers, German soldiers and German leaders gathered in the town of Pegnitz, Germany to commemorate the 50 year anniversary of the largest U.S. Army training accident in Europe since WWII Aug. 18, 2021. 50 years ago today a U.S. Army helicopter traveling from Ludwigsburg to Grafenwoehr Training Area went down and 37 Soldiers lost their lives.