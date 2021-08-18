U.S. Soldiers, German soldiers and German leaders gathered in the town of Pegnitz, Germany to commemorate the 50 year anniversary of the largest U.S. Army training accident in Europe since WWII Aug. 18, 2021. 50 years ago today a U.S. Army helicopter traveling from Ludwigsburg to Grafenwoehr Training Area went down and 37 Soldiers lost their lives.
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2021 11:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|810425
|VIRIN:
|210818-A-DT978-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108516188
|Length:
|00:56:12
|Location:
|PEGNITZ, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Pegnitz Memorial Footage, by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT