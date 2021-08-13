Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division assumes authority in Żagań, Poland

    ZAGAN, POLAND

    08.13.2021

    Video by Spc. Max Elliott 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team "Devil Brigade," 1st Infantry Division assumed command during a transfer of authority ceremony in Żagań, Poland, August 13, 2021.

    Date Taken: 08.13.2021
    Date Posted: 08.18.2021 11:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 810412
    VIRIN: 210813-A-ZT835-3170
    Filename: DOD_108516082
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: ZAGAN, PL 

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division assumes authority in Żagań, Poland, by SPC Max Elliott

    1st Infantry Division
    BRO
    USArmy
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongerTogether

