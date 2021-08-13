The 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team "Devil Brigade," 1st Infantry Division assumed command during a transfer of authority ceremony in Żagań, Poland, August 13, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2021 11:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|810412
|VIRIN:
|210813-A-ZT835-3170
|Filename:
|DOD_108516082
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|ZAGAN, PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division assumes authority in Żagań, Poland, by SPC Max Elliott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
