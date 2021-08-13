ACE concepts exemplified by 50th ARS and 48th FW

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Technical Sgt. Andrew Piggott and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Travis Nelson, 50th Air Refuelling Squadron KC-135 boom technicians, are interviewed about the exercise conducted with the 48th Fighter Wing's fighter squadrons at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, Aug. 13, 2021. The training exercise was conducted as apart of Agile Combat Employment and increasing effective interoperability between units that do not typically work together. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker)