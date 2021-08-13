U.S. Air Force Technical Sgt. Andrew Piggott and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Travis Nelson, 50th Air Refuelling Squadron KC-135 boom technicians, are interviewed about the exercise conducted with the 48th Fighter Wing's fighter squadrons at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, Aug. 13, 2021. The training exercise was conducted as apart of Agile Combat Employment and increasing effective interoperability between units that do not typically work together. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2021 07:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|810408
|VIRIN:
|210813-F-TF632-723
|Filename:
|DOD_108515914
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, ACE concepts exemplified by 50th ARS and 48th FW, by A1C Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT