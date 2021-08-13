Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACE concepts exemplified by 50th ARS and 48th FW

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.13.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Technical Sgt. Andrew Piggott and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Travis Nelson, 50th Air Refuelling Squadron KC-135 boom technicians, are interviewed about the exercise conducted with the 48th Fighter Wing's fighter squadrons at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, Aug. 13, 2021. The training exercise was conducted as apart of Agile Combat Employment and increasing effective interoperability between units that do not typically work together. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker)

    This work, ACE concepts exemplified by 50th ARS and 48th FW, by A1C Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RAF Lakenheath
    ACE
    MacDill AFB
    USAF
    50th ARS
    Air Refuelling

