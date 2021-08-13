AFN InFocus - Breaking Bread with the Best

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/810405" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

210813-N-EM691-1001 NAPLES, Italy (August 13, 2021) An AFN InFocus on a “Breaking Bread with the Best” luncheon held by FLTCM Derrick Walters with four Sailors from the European and African Area of Responsibility. “Breaking Bread with the Best” is a recognition initiative within the U.S. Naval Forces Europe/Africa Commander’s Warfighter Development Campaign, providing emphasis to the Chief of Naval Operations’ Culture of Excellence Campaign to promote the positive and honorable behavior that our Sailors exhibit on a daily basis. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Delaney S. Jensen/Released)