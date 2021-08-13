210813-N-EM691-1001 NAPLES, Italy (August 13, 2021) An AFN InFocus on a “Breaking Bread with the Best” luncheon held by FLTCM Derrick Walters with four Sailors from the European and African Area of Responsibility. “Breaking Bread with the Best” is a recognition initiative within the U.S. Naval Forces Europe/Africa Commander’s Warfighter Development Campaign, providing emphasis to the Chief of Naval Operations’ Culture of Excellence Campaign to promote the positive and honorable behavior that our Sailors exhibit on a daily basis. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Delaney S. Jensen/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2021 05:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|810405
|VIRIN:
|210813-N-EM691-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108515897
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFN InFocus - Breaking Bread with the Best, by PO2 Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT