    AFN InFocus - Breaking Bread with the Best

    NAPLES, ITALY

    08.13.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Delaney Jensen 

    AFN Naples

    210813-N-EM691-1001 NAPLES, Italy (August 13, 2021) An AFN InFocus on a “Breaking Bread with the Best” luncheon held by FLTCM Derrick Walters with four Sailors from the European and African Area of Responsibility. “Breaking Bread with the Best” is a recognition initiative within the U.S. Naval Forces Europe/Africa Commander’s Warfighter Development Campaign, providing emphasis to the Chief of Naval Operations’ Culture of Excellence Campaign to promote the positive and honorable behavior that our Sailors exhibit on a daily basis. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Delaney S. Jensen/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2021
    Date Posted: 08.18.2021 05:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 810405
    VIRIN: 210813-N-EM691-1001
    Filename: DOD_108515897
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: NAPLES, IT 

    This work, AFN InFocus - Breaking Bread with the Best, by PO2 Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

