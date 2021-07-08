Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Infantry Division Victory Wellness with Staff Sgt. Joshua Franklin

    ZAGAN, POLAND

    08.07.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Reynolds 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Staff Sgt. Joshua Franklin, an electromagnetic spectrum analyzer with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, describes how he maintains wellness and builds comradery among his Soldiers through boxing in Żagań, Poland, August 8, 2021. 1 ABCT, 1 ID based out of Fort Riley, Kansas, is the eighth rotation of an armored brigade combat team. 1 ABCT, 1 ID is currently deployed on a nine-month rotation in support of Atlantic Resolve, which is evidence of the strong and unremitting U.S. commitment to NATO and Europe. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Reynolds)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2021
    Date Posted: 08.18.2021 08:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 810403
    VIRIN: 210808-Z-WB177-1001
    Filename: DOD_108515860
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: ZAGAN, PL 
    Hometown: BATON ROUGE, LA, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    TAGS

    AtlanticResolve
    StrongerTogether
    BigRedOne
    DutyFirst
    PeopleAlways
    VictoryWellness

