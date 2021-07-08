Staff Sgt. Joshua Franklin, an electromagnetic spectrum analyzer with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, describes how he maintains wellness and builds comradery among his Soldiers through boxing in Żagań, Poland, August 8, 2021. 1 ABCT, 1 ID based out of Fort Riley, Kansas, is the eighth rotation of an armored brigade combat team. 1 ABCT, 1 ID is currently deployed on a nine-month rotation in support of Atlantic Resolve, which is evidence of the strong and unremitting U.S. commitment to NATO and Europe. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Reynolds)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2021 08:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|810403
|VIRIN:
|210808-Z-WB177-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108515860
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|ZAGAN, PL
|Hometown:
|BATON ROUGE, LA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 1st Infantry Division Victory Wellness with Staff Sgt. Joshua Franklin, by SSG Jennifer Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT